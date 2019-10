High Springs Fire Department

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - A canoe with a family of five in it overturned just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. Route 27 boat ramp, according to the High Springs Fire Department.

The family, including three children, were on shore before firefighters and deputies utilized two citizen boats to retrieve the family and the canoe, the Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

