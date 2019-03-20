Family seeks nanny that will dress up as Disney princesses

HERTFORDSHIRE, England - Happily ever after!

If your dream job involves kids and princesses, you're in luck!

A British mother and father are looking for someone to watch over their twin 5-year-old girls for $53,000 a year.

But one interesting aspect of the job is that you must always be dressed as a Disney princess.

The princess must pick the twins up from school, cook dinner and sing.

The couple hopes to teach their twins about strong female role models and to "instill important values such as determination, fearlessness, and compassion."

"Candidates must be looking for a long-term job as we want to keep the successful nanny in the girl’s lives for the foreseeable future," the job offer says.

