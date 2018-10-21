Family plans to sue after officer caught on camera punching teen

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The family of a 14-year-old girl believes an officer with the Coral Springs Police Department overstepped his boundary after seen punching the teenager on camera.

The girl was acting aggressively and resisting arrest Thursday when she was taken to the ground by police officers and punched by one of them, according to authorties.

The incident happened outside a mall in Coral Springs Oct. 11. The teenager's family says it plans to sue and that the department's side of the story isn't true.

Her mother, Jessica Dennis, said she is angry and is seeking justice for her daughter.

"I would never expect this to happen,' Dennis said. "She clearly wasn't aggressive. Everyone can see she was lying there. So I just want justice to be served."

