Family wants answers in Jacksonville man's shooting death

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office released a photo of Everett Thompson and the pickup truck where he was found over the weekend, dead hoping someone can help them learn his recent whereabouts.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Northeast Florida family is searching for answers as they struggle to come to grips with the shooting death of a Jacksonville man.

Everett Davon Thompson, 39, was found dead of a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in a rented pickup truck in rural St. Johns County, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies called to the scene at Poa Boy Farms Road off County Road 214 found Thompson with what's described as obvious trauma. An autopsy determined his death was a homicide.

So far, no details have been released about a potential suspect or motive behind the killing. The lack of information doesn't sit well with Thompson's loved ones, who want to know what happened -- and why.

His mother, Jeannette Gadson, had no idea when the family went out for dinner last Thursday that it would be the final time she saw him alive.

As far as she knows, Gadson said her son did not have any enemies or anyone who bore him ill will. But she said he does leave behind four sons, including his 1-year-old who's nicknamed "Fat Man."

She recalled a recent conversation with her son, and how excited he was for the 1-year-old boy to tear into his presents for the very first time.

"He was talking about, 'I can't wait for Christmas to watch Fat Man open his toys,'" she said. "His son doesn't know what Christmas is. Fat Man can open his toys, but his daddy will never see it."

In addition to being Christmas, Tuesday also would have been a special occasion because Thompson was planning to surprise his girlfriend with an engagement ring, Gadson said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at (904) 687-8999 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 245-TIPS.

