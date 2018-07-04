Family's pet pig dies in Westside mobile home fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family of five lost their pet pig Tuesday after their Westside mobile home caught fire while they were out buying their children fireworks.

The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Lyle Lane off Timuquana Road. According to the homeowner, his significant other and their three children were at a Walmart at the time of the fire.

There was no noticeable external damage done to the home, but the inside was badly damaged. The homeowner said he and his family will have to stay elsewhere.

The state fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.

