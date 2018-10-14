FAMU serves dinner to students affected by Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. - Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University is providing dinner for all students affected by Hurricane Michael. Meals will be provided Oct. 13 and 14 at the Coleman Library from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For the last 5 days FAMU officials have been communicating with city and state emergency responders to get daily updates on restoration of power and the full function of the campus and the city of Tallahassee.

The university has been using social media and their website to keep parents and students informed. Many are still without cellphone service and power in that immediate area.

FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D made a statement thanking students, staff and alumni for their support. During the storm they were fortunate that the main campus and satellite campuses did not lose power. Students living off campus who were in need of help had the option to get assistance.

Updates were posted daily on the university's Instagram page. Tuesday when the storm made landfall students and employees were offered shelter in the band rehearsal hall. There were 4,000 lunch boxes prepared for those sheltering on campus.

According to www.famunews.com the university will allow classes to resume on Monday. Other accommodations available as of Oct. 12 are as follows:

The Efferson Student Union and Activities will open its Multipurpose Rooms for students to use as study lounges and to charge electronic devices, such as laptops and mobile phones. The hours are noon – 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The University’s shuttle service is available 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. today, Friday and Sunday and will pick up and drop off students every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour.

Tookes Recreation Center, located at 2101 Wahnish Way, will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for students who would like to use the showers. University employees are on site, and showers will also be available Saturday and Sunday. However, the fitness center will remain closed until Monday, when the campus plans to resume normal hours of operation.

FAMU officials encourage students, parents and employees to call FAMU Public Safety and Security at 850-599-3256 to report any issues on campus that need immediate attention.

Hurricance Michael made landfall Wednesday around 2 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm near Mexico Beach, Florida with winds up to 155 mph. It has been recorded as the strongest storm to hit the continental US since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

