Fans can pitch Jumbo Shirmp T-shirt design

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are asking fans to help design a T-shirt for the upcoming season as part of a contest.

The contest and fan vote runs until Feb. 14. The winning design will be featured on T-shirts as the free giveaway to the first 2,000 fans at the Jumbo Shrimp home game on April 28.

Fans may submit designs via email to win@jaxshrimp.com by Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. From the submissions, the Jumbo Shrimp will select four finalists to be posted on Jumbo Shrimp Facebook page, where a Crustacean Nation fan vote will take place Feb. 19-23. The winner will be announced on Feb. 26, and receive 10 tickets to the April 28 game, 15 of the winning shirts and throw a ceremonial first pitch that evening.

All T-shirt designs must be based on the team’s four colors – St. Johns Navy (Pantone 282 C), American Red (Pantone 185 C), Patriotic Blue (Pantone 285 C), Shrimp (Pantone 1625 C) – and white. Jumbo Shrimp logos are available for download here. For questions regarding design or the contest, email info@jaxshrimp.com.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.