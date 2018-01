ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A person is dead after an overnight crash at Blanding and Blairmore Boulevards in Orange Park. That crash has all northbound lanes blocked.

FHP troopers told News4JAX a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office sent a tweet, asking all drivers to avoid the area.

News4JAX has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated once we learn more.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.