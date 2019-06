JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car caught fire after crashing into the median at the intersection of US-1 and J Turner Butler Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Gabart Aleger. Florida Highway Patrol says he tried merging, but lost control of his vehicle and hit a traffic light pole.

Aleger was pulled out of the vehicle by a driver passing by. He was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

