Father accused of killing baby after losing video game

COATESVILLE, PA - A Pennsylvania man faces first-degree murder charges after authorities say he shook and dropped his 5-month-old daughter because he was angry about a video game.

According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Zion Isaiah Shockley admitted to abusing his 5-month-old daughter Rosalie.

Shockley was so angry that a fellow “Call of Duty” player called him a “failure” at the game that he threw Rosalie in the air and didn’t catch her, court documents say.

Detectives also say Shockley demonstrated on a doll how he violently shook Rosalie for five minutes after losing at a video game in December.

“He was playing video games and got frustrated and angry because he wasn’t doing very well in the video games, so then, he took this child and shook her and dropped her, like she was a basketball,” District Attorney Tom Hogan said.

Rosalie was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest on Feb. 10, and doctors found she was bleeding from the brain and eyes, Hogan says.

The little girl died two days later.

“When we saw what happened to this child, the injuries… we knew right away this was either going to be child abuse – very severe child abuse – or this child had something happen to them like being run over by a car,” Hogan said.

Shockley is being held without bail on first-degree murder charges.

The 18-year-old’s grandfather, Frank Easton, says he doesn’t believe the allegations and that this was an accident.

“She was just a baby. He loved that daughter. He loved her to death. He wouldn’t let nobody touch her. He loved her. He’s not guilty,” Easton said.

Hogan says Rosalie’s mother shared custody with Shockley but “did everything she could to care for the child.”

Copyright CNN