Father, daughter shot at Westside apartment complex

A father and his 14-year-old daughter were shot in front of an apartment complex on the Westside Saturday night.

Bullets started flying just after 6 p.m. at the Cross Creek Apartments on Manotak Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The 39-year-old father was shot once in the chest and his daughter is recovering from a gunshot wound to her leg. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police do not have a motive at this time. If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, contact JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers 1-866- 845-TIPS- (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.