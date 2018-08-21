Deputies: Grandmother, father arrested after child seriously injured

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have been arrested in Baker County after a child suffered several injuries, some of them serious, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Tuesday that Kenneth Haley, 38, and Carmen Yeomans, 59, have been arrested.

Haley is the father and Yeomans is the grandmother of the child, according to deputies.

In addition to the child who was allegedly abused, three other children were removed from the residence of Haley and Yeomans and placed into the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families, deputies said.

Deputies said that on Aug. 16, school officials notified the school resource deputy of an incident that indicated a child may be experiencing abuse at home.

The school resource deputy began to investigate and made contact with the child at school, according to deputies.

Deputies said the school resource deputy noticed bruising behind his left ear, bruising above his left eye and a small laceration on the left side of his forehead. The school resource deputy notified the Florida Department of Children and Families to assist in the investigation.

DCF staff arrived at the school and along with the school resource deputy, they spoke with the child, deputies said.

From that interview and interviews of others it was determined that the child was subjected to severe abuse by Haley and Yeomans, according to deputies.

The child had several injuries to his body, some of them very serious and in need of medical attention, deputies said. It was also discovered that the child would be tied up at night in order to prevent him from eating, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office Detective’s Division was notified and joined the investigation. As the investigation continued it was discovered that Haley was currently on probation for child neglect out of Jackson County, Florida, deputies said. It was also discovered that Haley was currently in violation probation, deputies said.

