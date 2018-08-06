Father had 'up to 40 cans of alcohol' before crash that killed child

AUSTRALIA - An Australian father has been accused of drinking up to 40 cans of alcohol before killing a 12-year-old boy in a car accident.

9 News reports Thomas Baksh, 35, was allegedly behind the wheel when he collided with a pole around 12:50am on Saturday.

It is believed Baksh had left with the 12-year-old and two other passengers, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

The 12-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

The two other children sustained injuries, Daily Mail reports. Baksh is being accused of drinking for almost nine hours before the collision. The relationship between the man and the children are unknown at this point.

"Hours before the tragedy it is believed Baksh's partner attempted to stop him from getting behind the wheel by confiscating his keys but he ultimately still left with the children," Daily Mail stated.

Baksh told police he has no memory of the crash.

He is in custody with no bail, facing charges of culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death, reports show.

He is set to face a committal mention on November 20.

