Father says he knows who shot son on way to bus stop, why

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The father of a 17-year-old Westside High School student who was shot Wednesday while walking to his bus stop told News4Jax that he's learned who shot his son and why.

John Mills declined to disclose the name of his son's shooter but said he'd been digging into the motive and has some questions for his son, Javon.

“For all the parents out there like me, we can’t see everything our children do,” Mills said. “We don’t know everything they do out there. We can do the best we can. When you find out something has happened to your child, whether right or wrong, you must report it to the police.”

Javon remains in stable condition at UF Health after he was shot in the chest before dawn Wednesday morning while walking to his bus stop at the corner of Miss Muffet Lane and Lane Avenue.

After he was shot, Javon was able to get to his bus stop, and the driver took him to a fire station at the corner of Jammes Road and Tiny Tim Lane, about 1 mile away, according to police.

Mills said he wants to personally thank that bus driver for her quick actions that got his son life-saving medical attention.

Javon's mother said she has not left her son’s side since he was hospitalized. Although he is stable, Javon's parents are still worried about his safety.

Sources said they believe the shooter lives in the same neighborhood as Javon. Detectives were seen in the area throughout the day Thursday, including at a home on Miss Muffet Lane.

Mills said he wanted to know why his son was targeted and did his own investigating.

“I keep my ear close to the streets,” Mills said. “I’m choosing to take the information I have right now and I’m trying to get in contact with the detective of this case.”

John Mills said what he learned disturbed him.

“I can’t take it back,” he said. “What I’ve learned is alarming to me.”

Police have not released a motive in the shooting or any description of potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

