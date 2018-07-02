Child calls 911 after father shot, killed in Grand Park home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A father was shot and killed while at home with his son early Monday morning.

The boy called 911 after the shooting to report that his father was hit, said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When paramedics arrived at the home on West 26th Street, between Chase Avenue and Stuart Street, they found the father dead with at least one gunshot wound.

The boy was not injured in the incident, reported JSO.

Police say the gunman fled the home after the shooting and no suspect information is available at this time.

