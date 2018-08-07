'Son Needs Kidney': Father's desperate plea goes viral

A man's desperate plea for his son has gone viral on Facebook.

A woman says she was driving down Interstate 95 in Hayden, Idaho, when she saw a black pickup truck. In stark white letters, the side of the Ford F350 read "Son Needs KIDNEY (208) 661-4324."

Cassandra Cave said in a Facebook post "Us parents go to the greatest lengths and to the ends of this earth to protect and save the lives of our children and this is just one example of exactly that."

Cave says when the man saw her taking a picture of his truck, he rolled down his window and thanked her.

The post has been shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook all across the U.S.

