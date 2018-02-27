Fathers of Parkland victims: Governors on notice

Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter in the Parkland school shooting, said he supports Gov. Rick Scott's plan.

MIAMI, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott said his goal is to make sure the school shooting that left 17 dead in February is the last one Florida ever experiences.

The governor met with officials Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, where he outlined his plans to get a school safety bill passed before Florida's annual legislative session ends Friday, March 9.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day, said he hopes Florida will be an example for everyone else.

"I want to be the last father of a murdered kid," Pollack said. "I want this country to come together as one party. We're the human party. Not the Democratic Party, not the Republican party."

Ryan Petty also lost his daughter in the Parkland school shooting. Both he and Pollack are reaching out to other state governors, calling on them to respond.

"Every other governor is on notice," Petty said. "We figure out what went wrong and what we can do better."



Gov. Scott said he wants to spend $500 million to increase law enforcement and mental health counselors at schools, to make buildings more secure with metal detectors and steel doors and to create an anonymous tip line.

"Let's do this for the 17 lives that were lost at Stoneman Douglas," Petty said. "Let's make those the last ones."

