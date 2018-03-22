Jacksonville man pleads not guilty of sexual assault on cruise ship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Brian Holland, 23, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he sexually assaulted a woman in a hot tub on a cruise ship.

Holland was arrested March 1, a day after the Carnival cruise ship Elation docked in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville man is accused of the sexual abuse of an 18-year-old woman physically incapable of declining participation.

According to the six-page criminal complaint, Brian Holland was in a hot tub on Tuesday with a number of people, including a young woman with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, when he touched the woman over her bathing suit before she pushed his hand away.

The complaint states that Holland then groped her under the water before getting out of the hot tub.

The victim left the hot tub and immediately reported what happened to her grandmother, who reported it to ship security. The young woman told investigators that Holland "appeared drunk," according to the complaint.

During a medical examination, the ship's doctor found abrasions on her genitals, the complaint states.

According to the documents, the man made unwanted sexual advances toward the young woman while on board the cruise ship. Multiple witnesses corroborated the victim's account and identified Holland as the offender.

Travel agent Jeannie Smith said that kind of assault on a cruise ship needs to be reported without hesitation.

"Immediately report it to the cruise line," Smith said. "You want to go to someone with authority like on the captains or security officers of the ship."

The ship was at sea at the time and the FBI was notified of the report. FBI agents and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were present when the ship returned to port in Jacksonville then officially charged on March 1.

News4Jax found Holland had two prior convictions in Duval County:

2013: Pleaded guilty to disorderly intoxication and battery and given 12 months probation.

2105: Pleaded guilty to disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer and spent 46 days in jail.

Attempts by Holland's attorneys to get him released while awaiting trial have failed and he remains in jail without bond until his next hearing on April 16.

His attorney said he needs mental health treatment and drug treatment, which he would be better off getting while out of jail. She also said he is in isolation because other inmates threatened him after they told him they saw him on the news and heard about what he is accused of doing.

Holland faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

