ASHEVILLE, NC - The FBI has opened an investigation into the Asheville police department after video was recorded of an officer beating a jaywalker.

A report in the Citizen-Times.com has the video of the incident. The newspaper also reports the victim's name as Johnnie Rush.

The incident happened on Aug. 24th.

To read the full article and see the Citizen-Times video click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.