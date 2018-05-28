FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware

The FBI recommends any owner of small office and home office routers reboot the devices.

A malware system has infected hundreds of thousands of routers, a PSA from the Federal Bureau of Investigation states.

The potent VPNFilter malware was allegedly unleashed by Russia, arstechnica reports.

"Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide. The actors used VPNFilter malware to target small office and home office routers. The malware is able to perform multiple functions, including possible information collection, device exploitation, and blocking network traffic."

Read the full statement here.

