FBI seeks to ID man who may have info about child sex investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Law enforcement officials are trying to identify a person who may have information in connection with a child sexual exploitation investigation, the FBI said.

A video depicting the unknown person, referred to as "John Doe 41," is believed to have been made sometime between 2016 and 2018 in a bathroom, officials said.

John Doe 41 is described as an African American man, between the ages of 18 and 20 years old, who has a thin frame and black hair.

According to the FBI, John Doe might have critical information about the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information about the case is asked to contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. The number for FBI's Jacksonville Field Office is 904-248-7000. Click here to submit an anonymous tip to the FBI online.

