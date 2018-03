ORLANDO, Fla. - The FBI's investigation into the Pulse nightclub shooting remains open.

A report by WKMG in Orlando states the agency has not indicated when it might close its case of the June 12, 2016 massacre that killed 49.

Jury selection continues for Noor Salman, the wife of shooter Omar Mateen. She is accused of aiding and abetting in the attack and lying to investigators.

