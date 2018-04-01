FDA recalls some diaper cream for having too much yeast, mold & bacteria

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four lots of a Mexican diaper cream sold at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and several other chain stores have been recalled after the FDA found some it "contaminated with high levels of yeast, mold, and bacteria."

Parent companies MarcasUSA and Industria Farmacéutica Andromaco, S.A. de C.V., in the recall notice posted in English and Spanish, claims the FDA-tested lot of Pasta De Lassar Andromaco Skin Protectant, 25% of zinc oxide wasn't sold in the United States. But, the companies wrote, "due to the amount and type of contamination the remaining four lots in the U.S. market are being recalled out of an abundance of caution."

The cream, used for prevention and treatment of diaper rash and other minor irritations, comes in individually boxed, 60-gram tubes.

The affected lots were sold nationwide at retailer stores and online.

No. 17LP117 with an expiration date of 10-2020

No. 15PL041 with an expiration date of 4-2018

No. 15PL0404 with an expiration date of 4-2018

No. 15PL039 with an expiration date of 5-2018

Those with the recalled tubes should throw them our or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call MarcasUSA at 1-800-428-9489 or by e-mail at info@pastadelassar.com, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.