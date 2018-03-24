FDLE activates missing child alert for 2 children from Lake Worth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has activated a missing child alert for two children from Lake Worth.

Police say Kyle Fisler, 3, and Benjamin Fisler, 2, were last seen in the area of South Congress Avenue. FDLE did not say when the children were last seen but they could be in the company of Kiashana Leonard.

Kyle is described as a biracial child standing 3-feet tall and weighing 60 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Benjamin is also biracial, standing 2-feet 6 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Kiashana is described as a black woman, 5-feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair.

If you see any of these people you're urged to call 911.

