FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Marion County teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Monday for a Marion County teen, state investigators said.

Michael Sparks, 16, was last seen in the area of Southeast 156th Place Road and Southeast 170th Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Sparks was wearing a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt and black pants. He's described as being 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with light brown hair, hazel eyes and a deep dimple and scar on his chin.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.

