FDLE: Man who killed 2 Florida deputies left racist, threatening notes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 59-year-old man who shot and killed two Gilchrist County deputies as they were eating lunch at a Trenton restaurant last spring was an angry man who hated law enforcement, according to the final report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement obtained Wednesday by WCJB-TV in Gainesville.

The agency's final report on John Highnote's murder of Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey on April 19 focused on the killer's writings. Some were found in the Jeep in which he killed himself after shooting the deputies, and others left at his house in Bell, in northern Gilchrist County. Those notes included racist ramblings and threats to law enforcement officers.

The report shows he called cops "PIGS AND LEACHES" and said, "ALL COPS ARE EVIL, STUPID, LAZY and live off the backs of everyday people."

WCJB said the FDLE found that Highnote did not know or have previous run-ins with Lindsey or Ramirez before killing them. Records show Highnote had no criminal history and no known photo of him was ever found.

The report also noted that Highnote was spotted drinking beer in his Jeep outside Coleman Construction in Newberry earlier that day. Citing his anger issues, that company had fired Highnote 2½ years earlier.

The medical examiner's report shows Highnote had alcohol in his system when he died and a retracing of his route shows Highnote likely sideswiped a power pole on U.S. 27 on his way to Trenton from his home.

Highnote's body was never claimed. A few after the deputies were killed, Highnote's home burned to the ground.

