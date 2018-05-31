FDLE: Missing Child Alert issued for Osceola teenager

OSCEOLA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a Central Florida teenager.

Sarroya Wiggins, 17, was last seen in Osceola County wearing a cheetah print scarf in her hair. She is 5'05" with black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 260 pounds. According to FDLE, she may be in the company of a man named Johnny traveling in a silver Audi.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or 911.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.