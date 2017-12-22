FDOT to host public hearing on Flagler County roundabout

BUNNELL, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will host a public hearing about a roundabout design proposed for the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway.

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 956 Old Dixie Highway, Bunnell. There will be an open house followed by a formal presentation at 6 p.m. Public comment will follow.

“Our Board of County Commissioners, as well as our citizens, have expressed a lot of questions and concerns about this proposed project,” Flagler County Administrator Craig Coffey said. “We wanted to help get the word out about this public hearing because of the level of interest throughout the county.”

Those wishing to submit written statements or exhibits in place of, or in addition to, oral statements, may do so at the hearing.

Written statements and exhibits postmarked on or before Jan. 29 will also become part of the public hearing record.

Mail written statements to Ms. Heidi Trivett, FDOT Project Manager, at 719 South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, FL 32720. Written statements can be emailed to heidi.trivett@dot.state.fl.us.

People with disabilities who require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or people who require translation services, which are free, should contact Trivett by phone at 386-943-5466 or via email at heidi.trivett@dot.state.fl.us, at least seven days prior to the meeting.

Those who are hearing or speech impaired should contact FDOT by using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 for telecommunications device for the deaf or 1-800-955-8770 for voice.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.