Fed-Ex truck skids down street, hits car

HARTFORD, Ct - Slippery roads in Connecticut turned into a terrifying situation for one FedEx driver on Wednesday when the van spun out and slid down any icy hill.

Surveillance video shows the truck spiraling out of control before bouncing off a trash can/car and eventually stopping in the opposite direction.

Fortunately, Meriden police say there was no damage and no one was injured in the accident.

A tow truck arrived and pulled the truck out off of a grassy lawn after it slid on a thin layer of ice on the roadway.

Police departments have been warning drivers to be careful. The Connecticut State Police advised drivers in a tweet, "Reduce speed and use caution when traveling this evening. Highways and roadways that look wet may actually be slick or icy."

#CTtraffic: Reduce speed and use caution when traveling this evening. Highways and roadways that look wet may actually be slick or icy. Give state, city and town DOT crews plenty of space to clear and treat highways and roadways. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 7, 2018

FedEx did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

