Federal worker accused of filming 12-year-old in bathroom

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 56-year-old federal employee is accused of videotaping a 12-year-old girl who was changing clothes in the bathroom of his St. Johns County home.

Matthew Washkewicz was arrested Saturday on charges of video voyeurism and tampering with evidence.

According to the arrest report, the taping occurred Friday after Washkewicz, a friend of the victim's grandfather, took the girl and her brother to the beach. She told investigators that Washkewicz insisted on rubbing sunscreen on her legs even though she had spray sunscreen.

Deputies were told that when they returned from the beach to his St. Augustine home, Washkewicz briefly went into the master bathroom, then suggest that the girl change clothes in that bathroom while her brother use the guest bathroom. The girl said she had taken off her bathing suit when she saw a cell phone propped up in a houseplant. She checked the phone and saw it had been recording for about a minute and a half. She said she deleted the video and put the phone back where she found it. She later remember she didn't delete the video from the phone's trash bin.

The girl says she told Washkewicz she was sick and wanted to be taken home. Once she was home and he was gone, she told her mother, who called the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies got a search warrant for the property, and when trying to serve it, they saw him move away from the window. When there was a delay opening the door, deputies forced entry. The report said they found the smashed cell phone and a hard drive in water tank of a toilet and a laptop with the hard drive torn out under the sink of the same bathroom.

Washkewicz was booked into jail.

News4Jax was told Washkewicz is a federal employee whose job involves conducting background checks. We are attempting to find out more about his and his employment status.

