Feds arrest man wanted in Orange Park sexual battery case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Federal and local investigators tracked down a man Tuesday who was wanted in connection with the sexual battery of a child.

U.S. Marshals arrested Hillman Patten II without incident at an apartment complex on Argyle Forest Boulevard off Interstate 295, authorities said.

Patten, 24, was booked into the Clay County jail on a felony charge of sexual battery on a person older than 12 and younger than 18, as well as a probation violation, jail records show.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Patten was sought in connection with a 2016 case involving the sexual battery of a child.

At last check, Patten was being held without bond.

🚫NEWS ALERT 3.20.18: Today, members of the United States Marshals Service, @JSOPIO, Orange Park Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office were able to collaboratively work together on locating 24-year-old, Hillman D. Patten II. ➡️ pic.twitter.com/e7RUKGUGiT — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) March 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.