Feds to reimburse Jacksonville airport $3.75M for explosives detection system

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Transportation Security Administration will reimburse Jacksonville International Airport a little over $3.75 million for the installation of a post-9/11 explosives detection system, Sen. Marco Rubio's office announce Thursday.

This was a huge priority for the Jacksonville Airport Authority, which has waited nearly 15 years to be reimbursed.

JAX worked with RS&H in 2003 to develop and install the first integrated explosives detection system to screen checked luggage for weapons and harmful chemicals.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Rubio was able to get $30 million in reimbursements for Florida airports in the 2018 omnibus budget.

“This money is long overdue for Florida airports that have waited nearly two decades to be reimbursed for these security investments," Rubio said. "Florida hosts millions of visitors every year, and we must ensure that our airports have the resources necessary to uphold the highest safety standards."

