Felon who fired shot outside Waffle House pleads guilty to gun charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 48-year-old Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to gun charges after he took a pistol into a Waffle House looking for someone he thought had stolen his cellphone, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Todd Levant Asbey Sr. pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Asbey, who qualifies as an armed career criminal, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to Asbey's plea agreement, on March 11, 2018, Asbey entered a Waffle House in Jacksonville carrying a 9 mm pistol and hit a customer in the head.

Asbey then went out into the restaurant parking lot and fired the pistol toward the customer and another individual, missing both.

Asbey was arrested by Jacksonville police as he was leaving the scene in a vehicle driven by a friend.

In the vehicle, officers found the pistol Asbey had fired and two other firearms. The officers also found a cartridge case in the Waffle House parking lot that matched the pistol fired by Asbey.

As a previously convicted felon, Asbey is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm.

