FEMA approves nearly $7 million for St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Augustine will get $6,896,792 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help cover the cost of repairing and renovating 13 lift stations in the city's wastewater collection system that were damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The FEMA grant will cover 75 percent of the project's total cost of $9,195,723, with the remainder coming from other non-federal sources.

In all, 18 counties in Florida were designated for public assistance under the presidential declaration due to damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

FEMA funds the grants through the state on a reimbursable basis.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $266 million to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Matthew.

