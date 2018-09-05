Audit: FEMA overwhelmed by 2017 hurricane, fire seasons

A federal audit released Tuesday confirmed what FEMA admitted in July: The disaster relief agency struggled last year to respond to multiple hurricanes and disasters that hit across the U.S.

The 142-page performance audit issued by the U.S. Government Accountability Office detailed deployments, response times, the money that was used and where FEMA struggled.

The agency had difficulty responding to back-to-back disasters when Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria slammed the southern U.S. and Puerto Rico. The overlapping timing of the three hurricanes and their ensuing recovery efforts caused major staffing shortages, meaning workers who were already deployed at one disaster had to be relocated to another.

Devastation from the California wildfires also stretched FEMA's resources thin last year.

But the agency's greatest challenge was in Puerto Rico. According to the audit, FEMA efforts in Puerto Rico alone were the largest and longest single response in the agency's history.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images An electrical crew attempts to repair power lines that were knocked over Hurricane Maria passed through on Sept. 27 in Corozal.

The audit found that a number of challenges slowed and complicated FEMA's response efforts to Hurricane Maria, particularly in Puerto Rico. Many of those challenges were also highlighted in FEMA's own 2017 hurricane after action report, including the staffing shortage, logistical challenges of the remote territory and limited preparedness by the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico for a Category 5 hurricane.

FEMA was also hampered because the local response that helped in Texas after Harvey and in Florida after Irma was limited in Puerto Rico because of widespread devastation and loss of power and communications.

The audit found that at the height of FEMA workforce deployments in October 2017, 54 percent of FEMA’s staffers were serving in areas for which they were not technically qualified.

FEMA admitted that lack of trained personnel and staff shortages created complications in its disaster response last year, particularly after Hurricane Maria.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated that the cumulative damages from weather and climate related disasters in the United States were over $300 billion in 2017 alone. The federal government has provided at least $120 billion in supplemental funding for response and recovery for last year's disasters.

The audit does not make recommendations about how FEMA should address the issues uncovered going forward, but the accountability office said it will make recommendations in the future once it finishes more detailed reports about the challenges of response and recovery.

The audit is now in the hands of Congress, where lawmakers have raised concerns about FEMA’s preparedness in the past. It remains to be seen what more Congress will do to address those concerns.

Mario Tama/Getty Images The damaged La Perla neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria.

