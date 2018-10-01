Fernandina Beach looking for suspects in assault, robbery

Police are looking for two men who attacked and robbed a man leaving the Hammerhead Beach Bar on South Fletcher Avenue in Fernandina Beach on Sept. 11.

According to police, the victim said he exited the bar about 11 p.m. and was waiting for a taxi to pick him up. When he thought he saw his taxi arrive, he opened the back door of the car. The victim said that's when the driver got out and punched him in the face. He said a second person got out of the car and began kicking him.

The victim was not seriously hurt, but said the two men took his wallet containing about $1,000 in cash and his cellphone during the attack.

Police released video showing the two men they believe are involved, both inside the bar and in the attack outside. The first man was wearing a red shirt, long blue jean shorts with Nike slide sandals. He has a clean beard and short, dark hair. The other is wearing a black shirt with long tan pants. He also has short, dark hair.

Anyone who knows the identiy of the two men in the video is asked to call the Fernandina Beach Police Department at 904-277-7342.

