Ferrara Candy settles class action lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Ferrara Candy Company will pay $2.5 million in a class action lawsuit settlement. The lawsuit was over packaging alleging the company boxed its products in oversized packaging with excessive space.

Ferrara Candy makes jujyfruits, jujubes, Now & Later, Lemonhead, Applehead, Cherryhead, Grapehead, RedHots, Trolli, Chuckles, Black Forest, Jawbuster, Jawbreaker, Brach's, Boston Baked Beans, Super Bubble, Rainblo and Atomic Fireball candies.

If you bought one of those candies from Feb. 21, 2013 to June 21, 2018, you may be entitled to a cash payment.

In addition to payments, Ferrara agreed to modify quality control procedures and fill levels.

People who do not have proof of purchase can claim up to 15 boxes for a maximum refund of $7.50.

Click Here to file a claim

