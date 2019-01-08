FHP: Man killed in hit-and-run on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened about 9 p.m. on Normandy Boulevard at LeBrun Drive, just west of Lane Avenue.

Troopers said Charles Nicholas Raybuck, 29, was in the travel lane of Normandy Boulevard when he was fatally struck by a vehicle.

A high school friend described Raybuck as having a kind soul.

Investigators said the driver did not stop and continued traveling east on Normandy Boulevard.

FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan told News4Jax that in this case, Raybuck was not in a crosswalk but because the driver left the scene, it's not a criminal violation on the driver's part.

"It’s one of the things that we need people to understand about a hit-and-run crash is the crash can be quite simple but the moment you leave, you make that a criminal violation," Bryan said Tuesday. "It’s against the law to leave without reporting it to law enforcement and leaving before law enforcement gets there."

Kathy Milk, who has lived on the corner of Normandy Boulevard and Le Brun Drive for two decades, said the intersection needs to be more pedestrian friendly.

"I think there needs to be a crosswalk either put in the turning lane -- (a) caution light, something. We’ve been here 21 years and it has always been bad. Dog got hit. People got hit. (There's) cars all the time," she said. "There’s a bus stop, a lot of people running back-and-forth."

This was the first hit-and-run case this year in Duval County.

There were more than 150 hit-and-run crashes last year in Jacksonville. News4Jax data shows seven of them were fatal and there have been no arrests in those cases.

In 2017, there were 14 fatal hit-and-run crashes with four arrests.

"Not only as a traffic safety expert, law enforcement professional (but as a) father, husband, it frustrates me as well because these are someone’s loved ones," Bryan said. "Their family members could’ve been saved if they would’ve stopped in a severe traffic crash or something as simple as a minor traffic crash."

Bryan said they have received tips on Monday's hit-and-run, but cannot release them yet because they don’t want to jeopardize the case. As the Highway Patrol continues to investigate, anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to contact FHP.

If someone believes a crosswalk needs to be added near their home or workplace, they can contact their city commissioner or write the mayors.

Others have also been successful by starting a petition. Just recently, approval was given for a crosswalk on an Avondale road after a petition got hundreds of signatures.

