Good Samaritan who died helping fallen motorcyclist remembered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who lost his life trying to help a fallen motorcyclist on I-295 last week was honored by friends and family Thursday in a memorial service in Jacksonville Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Thomas Evans stopped after witnessing a motorcycle vs. tractor-trailer crash on I-295 near Wilson Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Emmanuel Luis Carmona, died when his Suzuki motorcycle hit the back of a semi, troopers said.

Investigators said Carmona was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and he died at the scene.

Minutes after Carmona's crash, a Toyota Camry trying to avoid Carmona's motorcycle and the semi trailer hit Evans, who was trying to help Carmona.

Family members said Evans made the ultimate sacrifice as a good Samaritan.

“Knowing Thomas, he pulled off on the side of the road, tried to help his fellow man, not knowing the motorcyclist was already deceased,” Evans' uncle, Billy Perkins, said. “And he was walking back to his vehicle when another car ... killed my nephew.”

Evans’ memorial was across the street from his childhood home on Penman Road. He leaves behind a fiancee and young children, including a newborn.

He worked at Clark's Fish Camp. His manager said she is devastated by his death and sent the following statement on behalf of the restaurant:

The Clark's Fish Camp family was devastated to learn of the passing of Thomas Evans. He was a beloved employee, who always had a smile on his face. We would like to send our deepest condolences to his wife and three children and the rest of his family. They are in our thoughts and prayers."

Clark's employees are dealing with the loss of Evans just weeks after another employee died. Corey Winn, 22, died March 5 in a single-vehicle crash on Julington Creek Road.

