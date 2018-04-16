FHP: 1 killed in wrong-way Palm Coast crash

PALM COAST, Fla. - One person died in a wrong-way, head-on crash Monday morning in Palm Coast, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded at 2:15 a.m. to Interstate 95 just north of Palm Coast Parkway in Flagler County.

The driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling the wrong way on I-95 northbound in the southbound lane, troopers said.

An oncoming Hyundai Tucson was also southbound and the two vehicles collided head on.

Troopers said the driver of the Cobalt died at the scene. The driver of the Tucson was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours, reopening shortly after 7 a.m.

Charges are pending as troopers continue to investigate and work to notify the drivers' next of kin.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.