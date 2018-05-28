FHP: 2 dead in bus crash in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Fla. - Two people from Lecanto, Florida, were killed in a crash involving a bus late Sunday night on the Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place on Interstate 10 near U.S. Highway 301 around 11:10 p.m.

An 85-year-old man and 76-year-old woman died when their Toyota Camry collided with a bus.

According to the crash report, the driver of the Camry was heading west on I-10 near the exit ramp to U.S. 301 when he changed direction, left across the grass shoulder and headed directly into the path of the bus.

The bus driver and nine passengers on board were not injured in the crash.

FHP said charges are pending.



