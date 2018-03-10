FHP: 77-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by car

A 77-year-old man was killed Friday night running across State Road A1A in St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:30 p.m., troopers said an Audi was traveling southbound on A1A in the right lane approaching the intersection of Library Blvd.

Troopers said Jeffrey Rudell, 77, was running from the east shoulder across the crosswalk toward the west shoulder on the south side of the intersection. FHP said Rudell ran into the path of the Audi. Rudell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say charges are pending.



