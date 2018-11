Jacksonville Fire and Rescue have responded to a traffic crash near Mandarin on Sunday evening. At least one car overturned on its side in the intersection.

It happened on San Jose Boulevard and and Hartley Road, near I-295 and the Buckman Bridge.



Drivers in the area reported that firefighters had to cut off the top of one vehicle, in order to pull a trapped person out.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

