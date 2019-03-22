FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in Keystone Heights crash

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A man was killed and two people were injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning in Keystone Heights, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on State Road 21 at Southeast 33th Street, near the Bradford-Clay county line.

The Highway Patrol said a Ford Expedition was traveling north on S.R. 21 when the driver lost control, crossing the southbound lane, exiting the roadway onto the west shoulder and then entering back into the southbound lane. That when, according to troopers, the Ford collided head-on with a Dodge Ram traveling southbound.

Troopers said the driver of the Dodge -- Andrew Cain, 58, of Starke -- died at the scene. The passenger in the Dodge, a 37-year-old Live Oak woman, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford, a 76-year-old Jacksonville man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate.

