JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said at least one person has been killed in a crash on Interstate 295 south on the Buckman Bridge.

All Southbound lanes of I-295 South are closed at Roosevelt and traffic is being diverted.

There is also a crash on I-295 North causing several lanes to close.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews are on the scene as well as Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

