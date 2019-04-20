Man killed in crash on I-295 just west of Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 37-year-old man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Interstate 295 at U.S. 17, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Joshua Ian Holloway was driving south on the entrance ramp to I-295 from Roosevelt Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Troopers said Holloway lost control of his Infiniti and crossed the median into the path a tractor-trailer FHP said.

The impact from the initial crash pushed Hancock's vehicle into the path of a Jeep Cherokee. Holloway was killed in the crash. The other two drivers were not hurt.

Two southbound lanes of traffic were closed while the accident was investigated and cleared.

