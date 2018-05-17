FHP: Driver cited in Jacksonville crash that injured trooper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was cited for making an unsafe turn Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on the Westside injured a state trooper, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Normandy Boulevard just west of Stratton Road, according to a crash report released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Ford Explorer driven by Trooper Joshua Earrey was heading east on Normandy when a sedan heading the opposite way made a U-turn and crossed into his path, the report said.

Earrey swerved to avoid the other vehicle, but the two vehicles collided anyway, according to the report.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

