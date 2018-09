MELROSE, Fla. - One person died Thursday night after hitting a tree in a single-vehicle crash just south of Keystone Heights, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded just after 10 p.m. to State Road 100 at Hillcrest Road in Melrose.

The victim was the only occupant in the vehicle and died at the scene, troopers said.

All lanes of State Road 100 are currently blocked.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.