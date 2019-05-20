FHP: Florida driver abandons dead passenger in hit-and-run crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 26-year-old man who they say fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was a passenger in his car.

Spokeswoman Kim Montes said in a news release Monday that Kabir Richard Ramnarine was arrested late Sunday at a motel in Kissimmee.

Troopers say he was traveling on a road south of Kissimmee on Sunday when he lost control and hit a roadside sign before striking a tree.

Montes says 26-year-old Ashley Ramnarine died in the crash. The relationship between the Ramnarines wasn't explained in the news release.

He is charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run and a felony traffic violation.

