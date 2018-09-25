FHP: Ford F-150 sought after Jacksonville man killed in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Troopers are searching for a pickup truck after a Jacksonville man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that they believe happened early Sunday morning in the Whitehouse area, the Florida Highway Patrol said Monday.

According to the Highway Patrol, Joshua Tomlinson, 32, was on the shoulder of U.S. 90/Beaver Street, just west of Jones Road, when he was fatally struck by a 2009-2014 Ford F-150 traveling westbound.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup truck did not stop.

Trooper said they believe the F-150 has right, front damage, including to the headlight, hood and windshield. The color of the pickup is unknown.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run is asked to call *FHP. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

